Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $34.29. 320,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $980.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -1.66.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $6,222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock worth $27,663,358. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $17,001,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 141,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

