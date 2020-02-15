Autonio Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. Autonio has a market capitalization of $436,738.00 and $2,042.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.03144409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00245001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00150427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

