Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.79 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

