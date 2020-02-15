Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded by MKM Partners to “Neutral”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 60,823,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,648,754. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

