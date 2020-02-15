Atonomi (ATMI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $160,325.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

