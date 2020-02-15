Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY remained flat at $$49.44 during midday trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $63.87.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

