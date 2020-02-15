AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 326 ($4.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,300 ($96.03). The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,666.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,335.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.