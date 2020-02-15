Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

AIZ traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. 298,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,535. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.44. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Assurant by 51.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

