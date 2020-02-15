Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.15

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $21.39. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 186,751 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.