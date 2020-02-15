ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.52

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.52 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 21001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.12.

ASHTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

