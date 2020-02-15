Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

AHT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 382,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,652. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 133.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

