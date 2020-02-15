ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.02-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.61 million.ASGN also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.09 EPS.

ASGN stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 328,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,165. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

