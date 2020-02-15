ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 880,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 328,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

