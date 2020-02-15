Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.35 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Ark has a total market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and OKEx. During the last week, Ark has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047750 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,480,178 coins and its circulating supply is 118,165,916 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin, COSS, Cryptomate and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.