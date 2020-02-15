Argus Boosts L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $255.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $228.55. 1,177,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $156.90 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.58 and its 200 day moving average is $207.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.