Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCUS. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RCUS stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13,668.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

