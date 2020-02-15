Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Cfra

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.15.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,545. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $47.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

