ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
YLWDF stock remained flat at $$8.74 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands.
ARC Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.