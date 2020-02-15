ARAW Market Cap Achieves $10,948.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 45% against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $10,948.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00050014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.28 or 0.06222249 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 127.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00302239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00064428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025231 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

