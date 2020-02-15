Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $68.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.85. 8,057,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,475. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

