AppCoins Trading Up 77.5% This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC. AppCoins has a market cap of $6.32 million and $9.25 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.03206356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00155390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

