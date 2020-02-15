Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARI shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

