Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARI shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.
Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $19.76.
In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.