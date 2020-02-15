Anpario (LON:ANP) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:ANP remained flat at $GBX 340 ($4.47) during trading on Thursday. 16,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 million and a PE ratio of 18.09.
Anpario Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.