Anpario (LON:ANP) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ANP remained flat at $GBX 340 ($4.47) during trading on Thursday. 16,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 million and a PE ratio of 18.09.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.