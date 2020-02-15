ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,004,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.