Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,486,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,747 shares of company stock worth $11,545,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anaplan by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 357,419 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 720.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,448. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

