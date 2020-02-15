Analysts Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target at $34.43

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.43.
RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of RRGB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 86,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,104. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $455.62 million, a P/E ratio of -42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
