Analysts Set QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) PT at $54.63

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $125,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,669. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 227,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,516. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 432.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

