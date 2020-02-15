Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) PT at $170.17

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,378 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,640. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,269. Masimo has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $184.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
