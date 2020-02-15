Analysts Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Target Price at $204.75

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $184.73. 67,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average is $178.84. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,358 shares of company stock worth $14,147,565. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $3,563,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 111,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.