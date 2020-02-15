Analysts Set Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Price Target at GBX 318

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.18).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42).

Shares of LON:GRI traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 331.40 ($4.36). 3,623,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

