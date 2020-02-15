Analysts Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target at $78.64

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

CERN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

