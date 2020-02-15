Analysts Set Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $47.63

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. 2,513,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,903. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

