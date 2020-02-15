Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 237,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $544.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,146 shares of company stock worth $162,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.