Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report $128.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.24 million and the highest is $132.29 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $132.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $544.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.60 million to $547.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $564.31 million, with estimates ranging from $541.89 million to $583.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 597,473 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares in the last quarter.

INN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 445,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.