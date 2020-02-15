Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce sales of $6.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $26.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.43 billion to $26.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $59.68. 4,942,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,956. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

