Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce sales of $14.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.78 billion and the lowest is $14.45 billion. HP reported sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $58.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.73 billion to $58.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.72 billion to $59.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 8,979,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,186. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,500,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in HP by 73.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HP by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

