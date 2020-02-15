Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 6,485,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,210. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

