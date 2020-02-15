Analysts Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). AquaVenture posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,482. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.