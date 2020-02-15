Analysts Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). AquaVenture posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.
AquaVenture stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,482. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04.
About AquaVenture
AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.
