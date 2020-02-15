Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) Shares Down 11.4%

Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) shares were down 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.07), approximately 559,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.08.

About Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX)

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis in Australia. Its clinical development pipeline comprises two lead molecules, AMP945 and AMP886 that inhibits FAK. The company also manufactures and sells drugs.

