American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AWR traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. 314,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. American States Water has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

