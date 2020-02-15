American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEL. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,465,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,002,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,851,000 after acquiring an additional 114,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 762,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,757,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,609,000 after acquiring an additional 217,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

