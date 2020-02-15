America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

ATAX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 35,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.34. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

