Alumina (ASX:AWC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.17. Alumina shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 7,138,517 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.30.

In other news, insider Michael Ferraro purchased 183,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$423,919.65 ($300,652.23).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

