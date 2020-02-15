Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYX. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.15.

AYX traded up $13.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.00. 3,979,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,686,877. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

