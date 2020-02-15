Alliance Resources (ASX:AGS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 136,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 115,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58.

Alliance Resources Company Profile (ASX:AGS)

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiary, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry Project comprising 7 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

