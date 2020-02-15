Alkermes’ (ALKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

ALKS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 3,194,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

