Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.71.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.63. 10,674,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,655,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.