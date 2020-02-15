Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 20th

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2876 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

NYSEARCA ENFR opened at $20.03 on Friday. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.