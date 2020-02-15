Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

ALBO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 74,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,693. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

