Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $112.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKAM. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.26.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.67. 1,028,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.